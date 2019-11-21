Sindh High Court orders removal of encroachments from amenity plots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh High Court has directed the Anti Encroachment Cell and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro district to remove encroachments from the amenity plots in Sindh University Employees Cooperative Housing Society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh High Court has directed the Anti Encroachment Cell and Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro district to remove encroachments from the amenity plots in Sindh University Employees Cooperative Housing Society.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Thursday gave 3 weeks to the authorities for removing the encroachment and directed the officials to submit the compliance report after taking the action.

The petitioners Muhammad Akram and Sikandar pleaded through their counsel advocate Amjad Mangi that the amenity plots for parks, schools, hospitals and mosques had been illegally occupied by the land mafia.

They accused the local administration for conniving with the land mafia and said they never took action to remove the encroachment.

The DC Jamshoro in his statement submitted in the court acknowledged that the encroachment problem existed in the housing society and assured of taking action.