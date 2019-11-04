Sindh High Court rejects bail pleas of 9 persons including former Mayor K M C Arshad Vohra

The Sindh High Court here Monday rejected the bail pleas of 9 persons including former Mayor Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and former MPA Arshad Vohra who were implicated in an FIR of Enquiries and Anti Corruption Establishment in a corruption case

Following the rejection, the ACE arrested BPS-18 Estate Engineer of SITE Limited Nabeel Ahmed Shaikh, for BPS-18 Director Finance of SITE Limited Muhammad Mueez Qazi and BPS-14 Sub-Engineer of SITE Limited Abdullah Jatoi.

However, 3 other accused escaped from the court while 3 others including Vohra did not appear.

The ACE had charged those persons in corruption of nearly Rs1 billion Combined Effluent Treatment Plant which was built in Kotri SITE area in Jamshoro district.

The purpose of the plant, which was built in 2009 on the order of Sindh High Court, was to treat the hazardous effluent of the SITE area before it was released in K B Feeder Canal which supplies water to Karachi.

The ACE registered an FIR on April 2, 2019, in Kotri, Jamshoro district, nominating 11 persons in the case under sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 477-A, 218 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The case was lodged on the state's complaint by the circle officer Qureshi.

According to ACE, the former managing director of SITE Abdul Rasheed Solangi had hired the consultant M/S International Design Group to prepare the PC-1 in coordination with the chief engineer Abdul Waheed Shaikh.

The PC-1 was approved in April, 2010, at the cost of Rs667 million.

However, the ACE claimed that an agreement signed by the chief engineer Shaikh of SITE with M/S ARA Joint Venture Karachi in June, 2010, increased the cost to Rs966.95 million without obtaining approval for the revised cost.