Sindh High Court Seeks Record Of Payments To Advertising Agencies

Tue 21st January 2020

Sindh High Court seeks record of payments to advertising agencies

Expressing its displeasure for not clearing dues of newspapers, a divisional bench of Sindh High Court has ordered officials of Sindh Information Department to present record of payments made to advertising agencies during last many years by government of Sindh at the pretext of newspapers dues

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Expressing its displeasure for not clearing dues of newspapers, a divisional bench of Sindh High Court has ordered officials of Sindh Information Department to present record of payments made to advertising agencies during last many years by government of Sindh at the pretext of newspapers dues.The divisional bench of SHC comprising of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Syed Yousuf Ali, heard the contempt of court case filed by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Tuesday here at Karachi.CPNE was represented by Dr.

Jabbar Khattak, its Secretary General whereas a large number of editors and journalists were also present in the court room.Dr. Jabbar Khattak informed the court that CPNE members had not received their entire dues till date despite clear orders of this court and complained that process of payment of dues by government is much slow."Newspapers of CPNE members have been paid very little amount while major chunk of dues is still outstanding.

No dues of advertisements issued through advertising agencies, has paid to newspapers. Moreover, illegal deductions from our dues have been made in the name of tax of Sindh Revenue board (SRB)," Secretary General submitted.Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked from officials of Sindh Information Department who will pay newspapers dues of advertisements issued through advertising agencies?"Why newspapers have not been paid their dues of advertisements issued through advertising agencies till date? When newspapers will receive their dues,? Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked.The court ordered officials of Sindh Information Department to present record of payments made to advertising agencies by government of Sindh at the pretext of newspaper dues citing newspapers should have information of payments made to advertising agencies in the name of newspapers.Next hearing of case was fixed on February 06, 2020.

