Sindh High Court takes up matter of service regularization, contractual employees, subsequent promotions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court has taken up the matter of regularization of the services of contractual employees and their subsequent promotions, issuing notices to the respondents to submit a reply on October 12.

The Sindh Chief Secretary, Secretary Local Government, Chairman Governing Body of Hyderabad Development Authority, DG HDA and other officers of the authority are among the respondents.

The petitioners Mirza Muhammad Ali Beg and Mashallah Khan maintained that some Assistant Executive Engineers and Sub-Engineers who were appointed on contract against the BPS-17 and BPS-14 posts had not only been regularized but given promotions as well.

According to the petitioners, Junaid Ahmed, Zeeshan Malik, Shaukat Shaikh, Shevan Kumar, Imran Khan and Sheeraz Kaka were appointed on contract for a period of 6 months.

However, on recommendations of a former Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) a former DG HDA regularized their jobs but without obtaining approval from the Governing Body.

They claimed that the entire process was kept secret from the petitioners and the public.

They said as per the rules the appointments on BPS-16 and above grades could only be done through the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

The petitioners claimed that before knocking the door of the SHC they took up the same matter with the concerned officers but to no avail.