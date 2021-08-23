Sindh Irrigation Minister chairs meeting of Indus River Commission

Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro chaired the 186th Indus River Commission (IRC) full committee meeting to discuss and to approve various proposals of the committee with the consultations of committee's members here on Monday at Sindh Archives complex, Clifton

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro chaired the 186th Indus River Commission (IRC) full committee meeting to discuss and to approve various proposals of the committee with the consultations of committee's members here on Monday at Sindh Archives complex, Clifton.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Irrigation department, Suhail Ahmed, Chief Engineer Sukkur, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Chief Engineer Guddu Barrage, Muhammad Ishaque Abbasi, Managing Director, SIDA Pritam Das, and others officials concerned of the Sindh Irrigation department, said a statement on Monday.

On this occasion, Jam Khan Shoro informed that all members of Indus River Commission approved the recommendations of model study regarding the construction of Ghotki Kandhkot Bridge over Indus River at Mirpur Mathelo.

A three-member committee is consisted in this regard comprising Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage, Chief Engineer Guddu Barrage and Managing Director SIDA, he added.

He said that this committee will ensure the implementation on the recommendations regarding the project.

Meanwhile, the officials concerned of the Irrigation department and others briefed the Sindh Irrigation Minister about the model study, importance of the project and technicalities in details.