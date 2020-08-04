Sindh Minister welcomes steps taken by NDMA for Karachi

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah appreciated the steps taken by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for Karachi and said the provincial government would continue its policy of cooperation with all institutions for the service of the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah appreciated the steps taken by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for Karachi and said the provincial government would continue its policy of cooperation with all institutions for the service of the people.

These views were expressed by Nasir Hussain Shah in a statement issued to the media on Tuesday.

Nasir Shah said that the Chief Minister of Sindh in his meetings with the Chairman NDMA has provided him with complete information about the problems of the city and the ground realities and also assured him that for the betterment of the people of Sindh.

He said that the Sindh government will not only offer its unconditional support but will also play the role of every first force.

Later, the Sindh Minister in a conversation with Local Government Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh and MD Solid Waste Kashif Gulzar directed them to ensure cleanliness in the city.

On the inquiry of Nasir Hussain Shah, he was informed that by 4 pm on the third day of Eid, according to the statistics, 51,312 tons of rubbish has been removed and all the rubbish has been continuously transferred to the landfill sites and scientifically recycled.

In addition, Nasir said that the Sindh government pays tribute to the martyred soldiers on Police Martyrs' Day.

The provincial minister said that the Sindh government was taking steps for the families of the martyred police personnel.

The Sindh Information Minister further said that the Sindh government is striving to provide facilities to the police, as the sacrifices of police personnel play an important role in national security.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the police system will be upgraded as per international standards.