Sindh new ministers will take oath at Governor House today

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2021) The new ministers and advisors will be sworn in today (Thursday) at the Governor House, a local private tv reported.

Jam Khan Shoro, Sajid Jokhio and Ziauddin Abbas Rizvi are likely to be inducted in the provincial cabinet.

The Sindh government reshuffled its cabinet on Wednesday after mutual consultations between the party leaders. According to the reports, former Sindh home minister Manzoor Wassan was being appointed an advisor to the Sindh chief minister. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail will arrive in Karachi today to administer oath to the new ministers at Governor House.

The ceremony is likely to take place at 7pm today while sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah called a meeting of party leaders and probable ministers at the Sindh CM House at 6 pm.

The TV reports said that Nisar Khurhro, Sohail Anwer Siyal might be removed from ministries while portfolios of Agriculture Minister Ismail Rahoo, education Minister Saeed Ghani, and Nasir Hussain Shah might be changed.

Liaqat Askani, elected from the West district and Tanzeela Qambrani and Arbab Lutfullah, both elected from Tharparkar, may be appointed as special assistants to the chief minister, the reports said.