Open Menu

Sindh Police Chief Visits KATI

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2024 | 07:39 PM

Sindh Police chief visits KATI

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Thursday paid a visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), accompanied by Additional IGP Karachi, AIGP Admin, SSP Korangi, and other police officials

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Thursday paid a visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), accompanied by Additional IGP Karachi, AIGP Admin, SSP Korangi, and other police officials.

Upon arrival, Deputy Pattern-in-Chief of KATI, Zubair Chhaya, along with President Syed Johar Ali and other office bearers, warmly welcomed the IGP Sindh, said a news release.

During the visit, KATI office bearers provided a comprehensive briefing on neighbourhood care/community policing and security measures in place at KATI.

The IGP Sindh examined proposals to establish Korangi Industrial Area as a model zone for community policing and issued further directives accordingly.

He announced the allocation of an additional 200 police personnel to enhance security at KATI, underscoring the importance of leveraging technology for robust security measures.

Highlighting the significance of technology in modern security frameworks, he advocated for the establishment of a digital data center for Korangi industries to manage employee records securely.

Moreover, the IGP pledged to facilitate the sharing of facial recognition technology with KATI to deter criminal infiltration and ensure industry security.

Addressing societal attitudes towards law enforcement, he stressed the importance of regular awareness campaigns to foster respect and compliance with the law.

Riffat Mukhtar Raja affirmed the commitment of Sindh Police to bolster community policing efforts, emphasizing the importance of addressing the needs of the business community as a top priority.

Furthermore, he underscored the potential of transforming Korangi Industrial Area into a model zone to stimulate industrial and commercial growth, commending the collaborative efforts between KATI representatives and senior police officials in this endeavor.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Technology Business Visit Kati Korangi Criminals Industry Top Employment

Recent Stories

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.149 billion

1 minute ago
 Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri commi ..

Ahmad Jawad appointed convener of FPCCI agri committee

2 minutes ago
 Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered

Non-custom paid items worth Rs 20mn recovered

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic deve ..

FPCCI seeks govt's consultations for economic development

13 minutes ago
 Liaqat Ali's journey from farming roots to busines ..

Liaqat Ali's journey from farming roots to business heights

15 minutes ago
 Number of pending cases in courts increased by 3.9 ..

Number of pending cases in courts increased by 3.9 %: Report

14 minutes ago
LCCI rejects proposed hike in KPT charges, utility ..

LCCI rejects proposed hike in KPT charges, utility prices

14 minutes ago
 PTEA demands structural policy initiatives for eco ..

PTEA demands structural policy initiatives for economy revival

14 minutes ago
 M.Phil scholar Seema successfully defends her rese ..

M.Phil scholar Seema successfully defends her research

38 minutes ago
 FIA arrests CDA's DG Land after court terminates h ..

FIA arrests CDA's DG Land after court terminates his bail

38 minutes ago
 TUF producing skilled youth, says FCCI acting pres ..

TUF producing skilled youth, says FCCI acting president

38 minutes ago
 PCJCCI for Pak-China cooperation in mulberry seeds

PCJCCI for Pak-China cooperation in mulberry seeds

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan