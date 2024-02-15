Sindh Police chief visits KATI

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Thursday paid a visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), accompanied by Additional IGP Karachi, AIGP Admin, SSP Korangi, and other police officials

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Thursday paid a visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), accompanied by Additional IGP Karachi, AIGP Admin, SSP Korangi, and other police officials.

Upon arrival, Deputy Pattern-in-Chief of KATI, Zubair Chhaya, along with President Syed Johar Ali and other office bearers, warmly welcomed the IGP Sindh, said a news release.

During the visit, KATI office bearers provided a comprehensive briefing on neighbourhood care/community policing and security measures in place at KATI.

The IGP Sindh examined proposals to establish Korangi Industrial Area as a model zone for community policing and issued further directives accordingly.

He announced the allocation of an additional 200 police personnel to enhance security at KATI, underscoring the importance of leveraging technology for robust security measures.

Highlighting the significance of technology in modern security frameworks, he advocated for the establishment of a digital data center for Korangi industries to manage employee records securely.

Moreover, the IGP pledged to facilitate the sharing of facial recognition technology with KATI to deter criminal infiltration and ensure industry security.

Addressing societal attitudes towards law enforcement, he stressed the importance of regular awareness campaigns to foster respect and compliance with the law.

Riffat Mukhtar Raja affirmed the commitment of Sindh Police to bolster community policing efforts, emphasizing the importance of addressing the needs of the business community as a top priority.

Furthermore, he underscored the potential of transforming Korangi Industrial Area into a model zone to stimulate industrial and commercial growth, commending the collaborative efforts between KATI representatives and senior police officials in this endeavor.