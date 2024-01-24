Open Menu

Sindh Police Takes Proactive Measures To Safeguard Minority Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:35 PM

Sindh Police takes proactive measures to safeguard minority rights

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, and Chairman of the One-man Commission, Dr. Shoaib Suddle, convened a meeting on Wednesday with police officers at the Central Police Office to discuss the implementation of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision concerning the protection of minority rights

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, and Chairman of the One-man Commission, Dr. Shoaib Suddle, convened a meeting on Wednesday with police officers at the Central Police Office to discuss the implementation of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision concerning the protection of minority rights.

In the course of the session, it was disclosed that police officers would be imminently recruited under the minority quota to address existing vacancies within the Sindh Police Department. Additionally, a dedicated Special Police Force within the Sindh Police, aimed at safeguarding minority worship places, is set to be established soon.

The head of the one-man commission received a detailed briefing on the implementation of the Supreme Court's decision concerning the protection of minority rights during the meeting.

IGP Sindh, on this occasion, emphasized the steadfast commitment of the Sindh Police to serve and protect all citizens without discrimination, particularly prioritizing and respecting the rights of the minority community.

The meticulous execution of security measures for religious places aligns with the directives of the Supreme Court.

Dr. Shoaib Suddle outlined the commission's aims and objectives, emphasizing the crucial role of protecting minority rights in achieving enduring law and order.

He instructed all district police officers to establish a dedicated minority desk, appoint an officer from the minority community to their office staff, and form special investigation teams comprising minority officers. Regular awareness sessions for police staff regarding minority rights and grievances were also stressed.

Commending the conduct of a special CSS exam exclusively for minorities, Dr. Suddle highlighted its aim to appoint over 700 minority officers nationwide, ensuring representation in top bureaucratic positions.

The meeting, attended by DIGPs of Special Branch, CIA, RRF, Zonal DIGPs, District SSPs of Karachi, AIGP Operation, Admin, and other senior officers, addressed comprehensive strategies to uphold minority rights within the ambit of law enforcement.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Supreme Court Police Minority Law And Order CIA CSS All From Top

Recent Stories

Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

Two-day PAECO workshop begins at NA

10 seconds ago
 Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

Religious Ministry appeals for Namaz-e-Istisqa

5 minutes ago
 IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

IHC orders for re-elections in PCATP

5 minutes ago
 Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj se ..

Hajj panel discusses arrangements for 2024 Hajj season plan

5 minutes ago
 Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

Shah Khawar takes over as PCB chairman

12 seconds ago
 NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

NHMP close routes due to heavy fog

9 minutes ago
Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expa ..

Punjab govt pledges full support to GCT trust expansion to deprived areas

9 minutes ago
 Pedestrian die as truck run over him

Pedestrian die as truck run over him

10 minutes ago
 NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

NIH issues advisory on Diphtheria

10 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visit ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visits Akhuwat University Kasur

10 minutes ago
 Health Secretary directs to take action against un ..

Health Secretary directs to take action against unregistered & substandard priva ..

13 minutes ago
 Complete ban on display of weapons during election ..

Complete ban on display of weapons during election-2024: Sindh Interior Minister

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan