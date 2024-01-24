Sindh Police Takes Proactive Measures To Safeguard Minority Rights
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 08:35 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Riffat Mukhtar Raja, and Chairman of the One-man Commission, Dr. Shoaib Suddle, convened a meeting on Wednesday with police officers at the Central Police Office to discuss the implementation of the Supreme Court of Pakistan's decision concerning the protection of minority rights.
In the course of the session, it was disclosed that police officers would be imminently recruited under the minority quota to address existing vacancies within the Sindh Police Department. Additionally, a dedicated Special Police Force within the Sindh Police, aimed at safeguarding minority worship places, is set to be established soon.
The head of the one-man commission received a detailed briefing on the implementation of the Supreme Court's decision concerning the protection of minority rights during the meeting.
IGP Sindh, on this occasion, emphasized the steadfast commitment of the Sindh Police to serve and protect all citizens without discrimination, particularly prioritizing and respecting the rights of the minority community.
The meticulous execution of security measures for religious places aligns with the directives of the Supreme Court.
Dr. Shoaib Suddle outlined the commission's aims and objectives, emphasizing the crucial role of protecting minority rights in achieving enduring law and order.
He instructed all district police officers to establish a dedicated minority desk, appoint an officer from the minority community to their office staff, and form special investigation teams comprising minority officers. Regular awareness sessions for police staff regarding minority rights and grievances were also stressed.
Commending the conduct of a special CSS exam exclusively for minorities, Dr. Suddle highlighted its aim to appoint over 700 minority officers nationwide, ensuring representation in top bureaucratic positions.
The meeting, attended by DIGPs of Special Branch, CIA, RRF, Zonal DIGPs, District SSPs of Karachi, AIGP Operation, Admin, and other senior officers, addressed comprehensive strategies to uphold minority rights within the ambit of law enforcement.
