Sindh University Observes Latif Day To Promote Bhittai’s Philosophy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 11:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro observed “Latif Day” to acquaint the younger generation with the philosophy of the great Sufi saint and poet of Sindh, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

The event organized under the supervision of the Bureau of Students’ Tutorial Guidance & Counseling Services (STAGS) featured speech competitions in Sindhi, urdu and English. More than 30 students participated in the competitions presenting Bhittai’s philosophy in contemporary contexts, linking his message to peace, human rights and freedom. Winners were awarded prizes and certificates at the closing ceremony.

According to a statement issued by the SU spokesperson Nadir Ali Mugheri, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati in his keynote address described Shah Latif’s poetry as “not merely poetry but an eternal manifesto for the entire humanity.

“Latif’s thought teaches us love for our land, brotherhood among people and peace for the whole world”, he said and added that his melodies were the identity of Sindh, guiding youth in every age.

He urged students to practice Latif’s philosophy in their lives, calling it “the true guarantee of a brighter future.”

Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Shabana Tunio in her welcome address said Bhittai’s message was a profound source for students to understand truth, beauty and the essence of life.

Judges, including Dr. Abida Huma, Dr. Anna Shaikh, Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro and Dr. Allah Bakhsh Gopang praised the students’ bold ideas and eloquence.

