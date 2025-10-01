Sindh University Observes Latif Day To Promote Bhittai’s Philosophy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 11:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro observed “Latif Day” to acquaint the younger generation with the philosophy of the great Sufi saint and poet of Sindh, Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.
The event organized under the supervision of the Bureau of Students’ Tutorial Guidance & Counseling Services (STAGS) featured speech competitions in Sindhi, urdu and English. More than 30 students participated in the competitions presenting Bhittai’s philosophy in contemporary contexts, linking his message to peace, human rights and freedom. Winners were awarded prizes and certificates at the closing ceremony.
According to a statement issued by the SU spokesperson Nadir Ali Mugheri, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbati in his keynote address described Shah Latif’s poetry as “not merely poetry but an eternal manifesto for the entire humanity.
“Latif’s thought teaches us love for our land, brotherhood among people and peace for the whole world”, he said and added that his melodies were the identity of Sindh, guiding youth in every age.
He urged students to practice Latif’s philosophy in their lives, calling it “the true guarantee of a brighter future.”
Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Shabana Tunio in her welcome address said Bhittai’s message was a profound source for students to understand truth, beauty and the essence of life.
Judges, including Dr. Abida Huma, Dr. Anna Shaikh, Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro and Dr. Allah Bakhsh Gopang praised the students’ bold ideas and eloquence.
Recent Stories
PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal
Four shot dead in Haveliyaan
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park
11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..
Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP
Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam
One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident
Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situa ..
Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, prosperity: Bal ..
Rs3.65m released for medical expenses of injured police Ghazis
Over 14,804 citizens benefited from Khidmat Marakaz services in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan standing strong on diplomatic front: Huzaifa Rehman4 minutes ago
-
Sindh University Observes Latif Day to Promote Bhittai’s Philosophy4 minutes ago
-
PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal19 minutes ago
-
Four shot dead in Haveliyaan19 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park20 minutes ago
-
11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident20 minutes ago
-
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program for growers20 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani briefed on political and law & order Situation in KP20 minutes ago
-
Govt stands with flood victims; peace top priority: Amir Muqam21 minutes ago
-
One killed, six injured in Mohmand accident25 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani visits Peshawar, briefed on political, law & order situation in KP25 minutes ago
-
Balochistan has vital role in Pakistan’s economic development, prosperity: Balochistan Governor Ja ..25 minutes ago