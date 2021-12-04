UrduPoint.com

'Sindhi Cultural Day' Celebrated At ACP

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:27 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :A programme was organized to celebrate the Sindhi Cultural Day by the Sindh Journalists Council in collaboration with Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi (ACP) here at ACP.

The day is celebrated across the world including Sindh by lovers of Sindhi culture, said the Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani.

A large number of people besides President of the Pakistan People Party Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khoro, SSP South Zubair Nazeer Sheikh, DC South Irshad Sodhar, Additional Commissioner Karachi Jawad Muzaffar, doctors, lawyers, students, and journalists and women participated in the Sindhi cultural event.

Famous Sindhi singers Ahmed Mughal, Jigar Jalal, Fahim Alin Faqir, Waqar Mallah, Marvel Group, and other artists sang Sindhi cultural songs and received compliments from the audience.

