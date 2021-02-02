Sirajul Haq calls on Allama Riaz Hussain Shah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Ameer Jamaat Islami Pakistan Senator Sirajul Haq along with his delegation here on Tuesday called on head of Idara e Talimaat Islamia Allama Syed Riaz Hussain Shah.

He was accompanied by Naib Ameer Jamaat Islami Pakistan Mian Muhammad Aslam, President Ulema w Mashaikh Council Pakistan Mian Maqsood Ahmed, Secretary General Burhan ud Din Usmani, Ameer Jamaat Islami district Rawalpindi Syed Arif Sherazi, Naib Ameers Syed Aziz Hamid, Syed Arshad Farooq, Ameer PP-18 Imran Shafiq Advocate and Maulana Abdur Rahim Babar, Mufti Khalid Imran Khalid of Jameeat Ittehad ul Ulema.

On this occasion, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah expressed condolence with JI chief over the death of his mother and prayed for the blessing of the departed soul.

During the meeting, the Ameer of Jamaat Islami stressed upon the need of mutual collaboration and interaction among all religious parties to hammer out a joint strategy and line of action against issues faced by the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.