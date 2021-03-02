UrduPoint.com
SIUT To Celebrate World Kidney Day On March 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 10:17 PM

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Sukkur on Tuesday chalked out a day-long program to mark World Kidney Day on March 12, for creating awareness about kidney-related diseases

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) Sukkur on Tuesday chalked out a day-long program to mark World Kidney Day on March 12, for creating awareness about kidney-related diseases.

A team of doctors and specialists will present at camp where they would share their expert advice with visitors, said SIUT Sukkur administrator Dr IqbalDaudpoto here.

On the occasion, the Pathological investigations, medical tests and screenings concerning kidney diseases, including free medical consultation, would also be carried out free of charge, he added.

