Six ADs promoted in Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has promoted six Assistant Directors (ADs) to the post of Deputy Director in BPS-18.

According to a notification, the officers included- Abdul Hafeez Nadeem Revenue Officer GM Abad division, Muhammad Abbas Assistant Director FESCO Computer Center Faisalabad, Muhammad Iftikhar Khan Assistant Director MIS, Shaheena Tabassum Assistant Director MIS FESCO Computer Center, Rukhsar Hassan Assistant Director Accounts and Mazhar Jamshed Akhtar Assistant Director Internal Audit.