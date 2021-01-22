UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Arrested For Illegal LPG Decanting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Six arrested for illegal LPG decanting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested six shopkeepers on charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of the city.

A police spokesperson said that the police raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested six shopkeepers from Civil Line, Airport and Morgah police station areas and caught the accused while they were illegally decanting gas.

He said, Saghir Iqbal, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Anis, Saif ur Rehman, Majid Ali and Muhammad Basit were sent behind the bars.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

He said, Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO)Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids to check and stop the illegal business of LPG in Rawalpindi district as a large number of gas refilling shopswere not following the safety measures and putting the lives of the citizens at risk.

Related Topics

LPG Police Business Police Station Rawalpindi Gas All From Airport

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

4 minutes ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto’s Nikah ceremony will be held o ..

4 minutes ago

93,004 doses of Covid19 vaccine have been administ ..

7 minutes ago

#TECNOPhotoWalk captures the magnificence of Islam ..

8 minutes ago

Public Prosecution detains four Arab residents for ..

37 minutes ago

Top Hungarian Diplomat Says Plans to Discuss Gas P ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.