Six arrested for illegal LPG decanting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police have arrested six shopkeepers on charge of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) illegally in various parts of the city.

A police spokesperson said that the police raided at illegal LPG refilling points and arrested six shopkeepers from Civil Line, Airport and Morgah police station areas and caught the accused while they were illegally decanting gas.

He said, Saghir Iqbal, Muhammad Rizwan, Muhammad Anis, Saif ur Rehman, Majid Ali and Muhammad Basit were sent behind the bars.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

He said, Rawalpindi police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO)Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids to check and stop the illegal business of LPG in Rawalpindi district as a large number of gas refilling shopswere not following the safety measures and putting the lives of the citizens at risk.