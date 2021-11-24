Six die in traffic accident at Challasi Kohistan

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :At least six members of the same family were killed when a car heading to Gilgit from Rawalpindi fell into a deep gorge at Challasi village of Upper Kohistan.

The accident took place in the area of Upper Kohistan Lotar police station area where six members of the same family including two women, a boy and three men were heading to Gilgit from Rawalpindi. The driver, while taking a sharp turn, lost his control over the car and it plunged into a deep gorge. Lotar police and rescuers rushed to the spot and immediately started the rescue operation.

SHO Zaheer Khan told APP that the deceased were identified as Israr, Adnan, Qarar Azhar Hussain, his mother, sister and a brother who belonged to Gilgit. The ill-fated family was going to Gilgit to attend the funeral of their relative, Zaheer Khan said.

ASI Abdul Rahim said the bodies were recovered with the help of rescuers and shifted to Rural Health Center (RHC) Shatial. Later, the bodies were handed over to family members after completion of medico-legal formalities.