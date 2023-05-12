Six drug peddlers, bootleggers held, illegal weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The police in a crackdown against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders, here on Friday arrested six accused besides recovering over 465 grams of hashish, five litres of liquor, five bottles of liquor, three 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Dhamial police held Zafar for having 465 grams of hashish while Pirwadhai police rounded up Faisal with five litres of liquor and Airport police netted an accused namely Ali for possessing five bottles of liquor.

Taxila, Saddar Wah, and Mandra police arrested Kalat Khan, Sajjad, and Bashir and recovered three 30-bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations were underway.

City Police Officer (CPO) had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.