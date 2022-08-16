UrduPoint.com

Six Dwellers Of Dir Lower Dies In Saudi Arabia Due To Traffic Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published August 16, 2022 | 06:41 PM

Six dwellers of Dir Lower dies in Saudi Arabia due to traffic accident

Six dwellers of Jandool area of Dir Lower district dies in Saudi Arabia a couple of days earlier due to a traffic accident, shares Edhi Welfare Organization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Six dwellers of Jandool area of Dir Lower district dies in Saudi Arabia a couple of days earlier due to a traffic accident, shares Edhi Welfare Organization.

The deceased are identified as Hakeem Khan Mashwani, Hayat Khan Mashwani, Tayyab Mashwani, Zameen Khan Mashwani and Fazal Hayat Mashwani.

There funeral prayers were offered at a mosque in Riyadh city, capital of Saudi Arabia and now the dead bodies are on way back to Pakistan for burial at their ancestral graveyard.

The funeral of the ill-fated deceased will be offered at Samar Bagh area of Dir Payan on Wednesday (August 17) at 10:00 a.m.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Dead Riyadh Traffic Saudi Arabia Dir Samar Bagh August Mosque

Recent Stories

Israeli Military Admits Airstrike Killed 5 Palesti ..

Israeli Military Admits Airstrike Killed 5 Palestinian Children - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Russia says Crimea arms depot blasts act of 'sabot ..

Russia says Crimea arms depot blasts act of 'sabotage'

2 minutes ago
 686 LHWs get communication kits under Aaghosh prog ..

686 LHWs get communication kits under Aaghosh programme

2 minutes ago
 Iran Raises Crude Oil Prices for Asian Market - Na ..

Iran Raises Crude Oil Prices for Asian Market - National Oil Company

2 minutes ago
 Close friends, politicians got Sidhu Moose Wala ki ..

Close friends, politicians got Sidhu Moose Wala killed: Balkaur Singh

22 minutes ago
 Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social medi ..

Aima Baig’s latest video storms into social media

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.