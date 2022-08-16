Six dwellers of Dir Lower dies in Saudi Arabia due to traffic accident

Six dwellers of Jandool area of Dir Lower district dies in Saudi Arabia a couple of days earlier due to a traffic accident, shares Edhi Welfare Organization

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Six dwellers of Jandool area of Dir Lower district dies in Saudi Arabia a couple of days earlier due to a traffic accident, shares Edhi Welfare Organization.

The deceased are identified as Hakeem Khan Mashwani, Hayat Khan Mashwani, Tayyab Mashwani, Zameen Khan Mashwani and Fazal Hayat Mashwani.

There funeral prayers were offered at a mosque in Riyadh city, capital of Saudi Arabia and now the dead bodies are on way back to Pakistan for burial at their ancestral graveyard.

The funeral of the ill-fated deceased will be offered at Samar Bagh area of Dir Payan on Wednesday (August 17) at 10:00 a.m.