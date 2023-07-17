Open Menu

Six Illegal Housing Colonies Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Six illegal housing colonies sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed six illegal private housing societies, here on Monday.

A spokesperson for the authority said that the enforcement teams, during inspection of societies, found six schemes illegally developed on the lands of Chak No 225-RB.

They included Sofia block, Saroya city, Saad Gardens, Madina Valley, Siddique Garden and Fatima Garden-III.

The offices and other structures of the societies were demolished with heavy machinery.

