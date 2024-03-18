Open Menu

Six Killed In Roof Collapse At South Waziristan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Six killed in roof collapse at South Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) At least six people of a family were killed and others injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Barmal Tehsil of South Waziristan, Lower.

According to reports quoting rescue sources, the incident occurred in the Raghzai area of Barmal Tehsil, when members of the family present in the room after Iftar.

Local residents promptly rushed to the site and retrieved bodies and the injured.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The local authorities and police also reached the site and started investigation into the cause of the incident.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Injured South Waziristan Police SITE Family

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

27 minutes ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

1 hour ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

2 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

3 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2024

1 day ago
 Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

Punjab govt plans to privatize public schools

2 days ago
 Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to ..

Nadeem Jan calls for 50pc increase in taxation to deter smoking among youth

2 days ago
 PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violat ..

PSL 9: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel fined over violation of code of conduct

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan