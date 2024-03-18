Six Killed In Roof Collapse At South Waziristan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) At least six people of a family were killed and others injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Barmal Tehsil of South Waziristan, Lower.
According to reports quoting rescue sources, the incident occurred in the Raghzai area of Barmal Tehsil, when members of the family present in the room after Iftar.
Local residents promptly rushed to the site and retrieved bodies and the injured.
The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical treatment.
The local authorities and police also reached the site and started investigation into the cause of the incident.
