Six More Coronavirus Patients Die In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Six more patients died of the COVID-19 in the district, while 199 persons tested positive during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the health department said on Saturday the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 732 in the district.

He said that 2,530 tests for coronavirus were conducted in public and private sectors labs during the same period.

He said that so far 10,946 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,353. He said that 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital and 106 at the DHQ Hospital for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 243 patients, including 143 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital while 75, including 26 confirmed, were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

He further said that 2,766 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

