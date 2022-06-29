UrduPoint.com

Six Outlaws Held

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Six outlaws held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have arrested six outlaws including four drug peddlers in last 24 hours during a drive against anti-social elements, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said a team of the Secretariat Police Station arrested drug peddler, identified as Muhammad Naveed and recovered 1,050 grams of hashish from his possession.

Likewise, a team of the Kohsar Police Station arrested Ashiq for drugs dealing and recovered 1,190 grams of heroin and 120 gram Ice from him. Similarly, the Koral and Shehzad Town Police Stations' Teams arrested two drug peddlers identified as Rabnawaz and Shahzaib. Some 2,300 grams of hashish were recovered from their possession.

An accused namely Hamad Dawood was also arrested for possessing one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition.

The team of Noon Police Station apprehended an accused namely Asad Hussain and recovered fake Currency from him.

The spokesman said cases had been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation was underway.

He said the ICT police had accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. "Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them," he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Drugs Criminals From

Recent Stories

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market lo ..

PSX experiences another downtrend as the market loses 308 points

1 hour ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Haj ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to gather and sight Zil Hajj moon today

2 hours ago
 Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 d ..

Quetta Literary Festival comes to an end after 2 days

3 hours ago
 One polio worker and two policemen were gunned dow ..

One polio worker and two policemen were gunned down in North Waziristan

4 hours ago
 PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation serie ..

PCB announces the schedule of the Tri-nation series between Pakistan, New Zealan ..

4 hours ago
 Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by Th ..

Why Are Pakistani Tech Influencers Impressed by The New vivo X-FOLD?

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.