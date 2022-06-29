Six outlaws held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have arrested six outlaws including four drug peddlers in last 24 hours during a drive against anti-social elements, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

He said a team of the Secretariat Police Station arrested drug peddler, identified as Muhammad Naveed and recovered 1,050 grams of hashish from his possession.

Likewise, a team of the Kohsar Police Station arrested Ashiq for drugs dealing and recovered 1,190 grams of heroin and 120 gram Ice from him. Similarly, the Koral and Shehzad Town Police Stations' Teams arrested two drug peddlers identified as Rabnawaz and Shahzaib. Some 2,300 grams of hashish were recovered from their possession.

An accused namely Hamad Dawood was also arrested for possessing one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition.

The team of Noon Police Station apprehended an accused namely Asad Hussain and recovered fake Currency from him.

The spokesman said cases had been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation was underway.

He said the ICT police had accelerated its efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. "Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them," he added.