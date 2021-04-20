Six people murdered in Havelian, Oghi and Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :At least six people were murdered and one other sustained injured in three different incidents in Havelian, Oghi and Abbottabad.

According to the police sources, three persons of the same family were shot dead by the rival group at Mohallah Jattan Chaudhary Union Council Nara of Havelian owing to a family dispute.

Armed rival group members enter into the house of Abdul Ghafoor son of Muhammad Fazal and shot dead three people including Abdul Ghafoor, Saiama Fareed daughter of Ghulam Fareed and Maryam Bibi wife of Ishtiaq Ahmed while another woman Amina Bibi wife of Shabeer Ahmed sustained injuries.

DSP Havelian Basheer Khan reached on the crime scene and shifted the dead bodies and injured to Type-D hospital Havelian where after completion of medico-legal formalities handed over the dead bodies to the family.

In another incident two people were murdered in village Safaida of Oghi where Muhammad Liaqat son of Abdul Noman was shot dead by unknown people.

Oghi police shifted the dead bodies to Type-D hospital Oghi and registered two cases against three persons of each family for killing of Liaqat and Gulzar.

In the third incident, a man was killed by his brother-in-law at village Taloor Sayadan of Abbottabad.

According to the Nawanshahr police sources, they were trying to settle a domestic dispute at the home of Shahid Hussain Shah and Wahid Hussain Shah.

During the negotiation, Iftikhar Shah and Ishtiaq Shah became agitated and opened fire on Wahid Shah resident of Taloor Sayadan and killed him. Both accused fled away successfully after committing the crime.

Nawanshahr police shifted the dead body of Wahid Shah to district headquarters hospital Abbottabad and registered an FIR against them.