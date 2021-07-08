Six Temporary sale points to be made functional from July 10 in city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad on Thursday paid a visit to the 6 makeshifts sale points set up for the sacrificial animals which would be made functional from July 10, and reviewed the arrangements.

The makeshifts sale points were being set up at Matti-Tal and Fatima Jinnah Town and same would also be established at Head Muhammad Wala and Mouza Bulail, DC said. He said that the sale point for sacrificial animals at each tehsil of Shujabad and Jalal Pur Pir Wala would also be set up.

During visit DC directed the administration to make arrangements of electricity and availability of water and fodder at the sale points while a strict implementation on Corona SOPs would be ensured in all temporary sale points.

Police, Rescue, Livestock and other departments would also set up camps at entry points of the city for spray on sacrificial animals to avert form Congo-Virus.

Spray camps would be set up at Qadirpur Raan, Head Muhammad Wala, Sher Shah and Bahawalpur road.