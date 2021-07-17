Skilled Manpower Imperative For Industrial Revolution
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Highly skilled manpower is imperative to pave way for enjoying the maximum benefits of the industrial revolution.
This was said by Engineer Ahmad Hassan, Chairman Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Standing Committee on CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) while addressing a job fair organized in connection with career day in Government College of Technology Samanabad (GCTS) on Saturday.
He said that industry-academia linkages had been strengthened with the efforts of the FCCI, adding that information technology must be used to upgrade the industrial sector with a clearobjective to enhance exports.
He said:" We can create maximum jobs for our skilled youth by encouraging immediate relocation of Chinese industry and by launching maximum ventures with Chinese giants."