Skilled Women Guarantee Of Bright Pakistan: Minister

Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:29 PM

Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana has said that the present government was providing ample opportunities to brillant students to move ahead in the race for growth because a stable woman is guaranteed by a well-organized family and a prosperous Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana has said that the present government was providing ample opportunities to brillant students to move ahead in the race for growth because a stable woman is guaranteed by a well-organized family and a prosperous Pakistan.

She said this while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the first fare Job and Industrial Expo at Government College Women University Madina Town.

MPA Firdous Rai, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Rubina Farooq, Director Student Affairs Asma Aziz, Women President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industries Qari-ul-Ain, Rector University of Faisalabad Prof.

Dr. Shaukat, people from business and social sectors and students were present.

The minister congratulated the organizers of the excellent Job Fair and Industrial Expo in collaboration with Government College Women University and other support agencies.

She said that skilled women were an asset of Pakistan and government and social efforts were giving women confidence and they were working in every sector.

She lauded the ongoing efforts of women at GCWU and said that the government's Ehsas program was the ladder for the achievement of the skilled youth in which the students were included.

The provincial minister said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a Khushali survey is also being launched during which house-to-house surveys will collect data on deserving widows and provide them and their children with quality education and health facilities.

She visited the Expo and appreciated the information stalls and architecture available from different organizations and said such initiatives provides opportunities for learning from each other's experiences.

She said such an expo should be held regularly to increase business activity and create maximum employment opportunities.

MPA Firdous Rai, VC GCWU and others also spoke on this occasion.

The Expo will continue till Thursday (March 5) and different speakers would gave lecture on the importanceof First Job and Industrial Expo

