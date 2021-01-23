Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) cancer hospital in Karachi would turn out to be one of the most modern medical facility of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) cancer hospital in Karachi would turn out to be one of the most modern medical facility of the country.

In a tweet the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the construction work on SKMT Karachi was going on full pace.

'Work on SKMT Karachi basement (is) proceeding at a good pace after a slowdown during the COVID crisis," he tweeted.

Imran Khan also shared a few photographs of the construction work.

"This will InshaAllah be the biggest SKMT hospital and the most modern in Pakistan," he said.