UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SKMT Karachi Will Be Country's Most Modern Medical Facility: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 03:47 PM

SKMT Karachi will be country's most modern medical facility: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) cancer hospital in Karachi would turn out to be one of the most modern medical facility of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) cancer hospital in Karachi would turn out to be one of the most modern medical facility of the country.

In a tweet the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the construction work on SKMT Karachi was going on full pace.

'Work on SKMT Karachi basement (is) proceeding at a good pace after a slowdown during the COVID crisis," he tweeted.

Imran Khan also shared a few photographs of the construction work.

"This will InshaAllah be the biggest SKMT hospital and the most modern in Pakistan," he said.\867

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Cancer Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

World Education Day – Building effective partner ..

15 minutes ago

ECP again shares its stance on open hearing of for ..

17 minutes ago

Shelter Homes help labourers save Rs 6,000 per mon ..

1 minute ago

Huge quantity of substandard cooking oil seized

1 minute ago

Pakistani female researcher wins firsts prize in C ..

1 minute ago

UAE announces 3,566 new COVID-19 cases, 4,051 reco ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.