Slackness in implementing smog related SOPs not be tolerated: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed to take steps to control smog in Lahore and other cities of the province adding that effective measures be taken to overcome the causes.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CM directed the provincial administration, transport and environmental protection departments' officials to go into the field to take action.

The government had also set up a smog monitoring cell and any slackness in implementing smog-related SOPs would not be tolerated, he added.

He directed action against smoke emitting vehicles adding that people must be sensitized about timely tuning of such vehicles.

Meanwhile, a ban had been imposed on burning paddy stubble as smog was termed a calamity for humans in the province, he said and directed to take action in case of any violation.

He further said that industrial units had been directed to install an emission control system and legal action would be initiated in case of violation.