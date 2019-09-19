Smart water technology being introduced to overcome water wastage

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ):A South Korean Company will introduce smart water technology in the district to avoid wastage of clean drinking water.

This was disclosed here on Wednesday in a meeting of Korean delegation led by Director Zong Imbodic of the Dongwoo Company with the Commissioner Sargodha Zafar Iqbal.

Deputy Commissioner Asia Gull, Tehsil Municipal Corporation (TMC) officials and Chairman Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) Mumtaz Akhtar Kahloon attended the meeting.

The Korean delegation said that smart water technology would also be introduced in other districts of the country, adding that first project was being started from Sargodha.

They said the water table was receding and people were facing acute water shortage while efforts should be made to resolve water problems.

The Director Dongwoo Company said water wastage ratio was increasing here day by day and there was dire need of attention to safe the underground water. The company would make efforts to stop wastage of water while Asian Development Bank and Korean Bank would start a pilot project here in the areas of New Satellite town block-W,X,Y and Z where water meter would be installed.

These water meters would help to overcome water wastage which would also reduce burden on the local government departments, he said.

The DC thanked the delegation for selecting Sargodha city for a pilot project, adding that a mega project was needed for the provision of clean drinking water to the masses.