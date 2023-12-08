SMIU ranked in top 10 universities of Sindh by UI GreenMetric World University Rankings

Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University, Karachi has been ranked as one of the top 10 universities from Sindh by the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, for year 2023. In this ranking, 68 universities from Pakistan and more than 1050 universities from almost 85 countries had participated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University, Karachi has been ranked as one of the top 10 universities from Sindh by the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings, for year 2023. In this ranking, 68 universities from Pakistan and more than 1050 universities from almost 85 countries had participated.

The UI GreenMetric World University Rankings is a ranking on green campuses and environmental sustainability launched by Universitas Indonesia in 2010. It has also carefully determined rankings based on universities' environmental commitment and initiatives.

Additionally, in the current performance assessment tool, there were 39 indicators, which were divided into 6 criteria such as, Framework and Infrastructure (SI), Energy and Climate Change (EC), Waste (WS), Water (WR), transport (TR) and education (ED and SMIU met the criteria set by the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings.

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressat-ul-Islam University Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai has congratulated to the faculty and administrative staff of SMIU on this great achievement of SMIU. “It is a beginning, the SMIU will shine in the world in many areas in the future,” Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai said and added that SMIU is imparting quality education combined with fieldwork and research, which is why it has emerged as one of the great universities of the country. The vice chancellor further said that the success and performance of SMIU can be gauged from its enrollment also, which was 1800 in 2020 and now it is more than 6000.

Director ORIC Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani has said when SMIU participated in the ranking process, it was sure that it will be ranked as one of the best universities because it focuses on environmental issues and imparts modern education to its students.