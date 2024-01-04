SMIU students organise 'Marketing Expo SMIU 2024'

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul Islam University Prof. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai on Thursday said that students should not be restricted to classroom learning but they must be encouraged in entrepreneurship activities, as in future the graduates could not be job seekers but could create job opportunities for others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The Vice Chancellor Sindh Madressatul islam University Prof. Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai on Thursday said that students should not be restricted to classroom learning but they must be encouraged in entrepreneurship activities, as in future the graduates could not be job seekers but could create job opportunities for others.

He said this while inaugurating the 'Marketing Expo SMIU 2024' at SMIU organised by second-year students of the Department of Business Administration in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).

The students exhibited their products which ranged from handicrafts including handbags, mobile covers, handmade fans of straws and a variety of perfumes, decoration pieces, electronic devices, electric items and other things.

The vice chancellor said SMIU will include an extended version of the course of producing products in its syllabus as students could continue to produce their products. He maintained that the students who have made these products will be made a part of the Incubation Center of SMIU at aimed to provide them additional support and training for starting up their own businesses.

“We are living in the world, where business dominates all professions of life, that is why SMIU is also working on producing young business persons that could play a major role in future of the country, he said. During the visit to stalls, Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai appreciated the technical expertise, skills and products of the students and said SMIU will facilitate them in marketing their products.

Dr. Aamir Iqbal Umrani, Director ORIC said the ORIC supports SMIU’s students in enhancement of their innovative ideas, and skills as well as providing them a platform to launch their products for the market. He said SMIU’s students will be linked to the Incubation Center to train them for opening their own business companies and marketing their products. He said our students have a huge potential and skills, but they only need a guideline and the SMIU is providing it to them.

On this occasion, Deans of SMIU Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Dr. Aftab Ahmed Shaikh, Dr. Jamshed Adil Halepoto, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Registrar Mr. Ghulam Mustafa Shaikh, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Chhajro and instructor of the course Asadullah were also present.