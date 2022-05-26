SMIU to hold Job Festival on May 31

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Madarsatul islam University is holding the "SMIU Job Festival" on May 31 followed by celebration of "Student Week" from June 1, 2022.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujibuddin Sahrai Memon to review in detail and finalise the arrangements.

VC Dr.

Sehrai said that festival at SMIU was aimed at betterment of the students and it will play an important role in their professional life. He appreciated efforts for arranging co-curricular, recreational activities and team work of Directorate of Student Affairs The Adviser to VC on faculty affairs, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, elaborated on the participation of students and faculty in the job festival and student week. The meeting was attended by the Registrar, Deans of different faculties, Chairpersons, Directors of different administrative departments and other relevant officials.