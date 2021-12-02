Smog/fog to engulf plain areas of Punjab

Smog/fog will continue to engulf plain areas of Punjab at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Smog/fog will continue to engulf plain areas of Punjab at night and morning hours during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Skardu -07 C, Leh -05, Gupis, Babusar-04, Gilgit, Astore, Kalam, Kalat -03, Hunza, Anantnag, Srinagar -02, Dir, Rawalakot -01 C.