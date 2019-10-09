UrduPoint.com
Smuggled Items Seized In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 10:04 PM

An anti smuggling squad of the Faisalabad Customs seized shelled almond, black pepper, skimmed milk and whey powder worth million of rupees during the first week of the current month

According to official sources, the squad conducted raid at a go down on Jhang Road and seized 3,036kg shelled almonds, 3,125kg black pepper.

In another raid which was conducted on Bhabara Road Kot Momin, the squad seized 9,550kg skimmed milk powder and 3,675kg whey powder .

