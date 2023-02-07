Smuggled items worth Rs 175.7 mln seized in January last in Faisalabad

Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Customs (DI&IC) Faisalabad range seized smuggled items worth about Rs 175.7 million during the month of January

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Customs (DI&IC) Faisalabad range seized smuggled items worth about Rs 175.7 million during the month of January.

A spokesman for the DI&IC Inspector Mansoor Nasir said here Tuesday the teams of department took 11 actions during the month and seized smuggleditems worth about Rs 175.7 million.

Legal action was underway against the accused of illegal business.