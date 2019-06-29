Smuggling bid foils , 16kg Heroin seized in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

Police foiled a smuggling bid and recovered Heroin from Chakrala police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Police foiled a smuggling bid and recovered Heroin from Chakrala police limits.

Police said Saturday that on the direction of RPO Sargodha Range Syed Ali, during snap checking the police team headed by DSP Mehr Muhammad Riaz had stopped a Kot Addu bounded passenger Bus (LES-8877) coming from Rawalpindi at Fakharabad check post and arrested an accused identified as Tahir Naqash s/o Younas r/o Haripur and recovered 16 Kilogram Heroin from his bag.

Police have registered case against the accused under smuggling act and started investigation.