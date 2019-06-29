UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Smuggling Bid Foils , 16kg Heroin Seized In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 04:11 PM

Smuggling bid foils , 16kg Heroin seized in Sargodha

Police foiled a smuggling bid and recovered Heroin from Chakrala police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : Police foiled a smuggling bid and recovered Heroin from Chakrala police limits.

Police said Saturday that on the direction of RPO Sargodha Range Syed Ali, during snap checking the police team headed by DSP Mehr Muhammad Riaz had stopped a Kot Addu bounded passenger Bus (LES-8877) coming from Rawalpindi at Fakharabad check post and arrested an accused identified as Tahir Naqash s/o Younas r/o Haripur and recovered 16 Kilogram Heroin from his bag.

Police have registered case against the accused under smuggling act and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Rawalpindi Haripur Kot Addu Post From

Recent Stories

Mother-daughter killed over witchcraft allegation ..

16 minutes ago

Probes show Russia staged Skripal attack from Lond ..

16 minutes ago

Swiss police fire water cannon, stun grenades at C ..

18 minutes ago

Deadly Philippine bombing likely a suicide attack: ..

18 minutes ago

Secretary aviation for making "Radio to Makkah" in ..

18 minutes ago

Govt to launch crackdown on money laundering by pl ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.