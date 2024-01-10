Open Menu

SNGPL Replaces 254 Km Outdated Gas Pipeline At Cost Of Rs 709m Last Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has replaced 254 kilometres outdated gas pipeline in last fiscal year 2022-23 at a cost of Rs 709 million to address the gas leakage complaints.

Deputy Chief Engineer Operations SNGPL Multan region, Hussain Zafar, while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that the department had conducted scanning of areas across the region after every three years to examine the condition of sui gas pipeline. He said that the the outdated lines were replaced after scanning. He said that the scanning process was underway at various places to check the pipelines.

He informed that they have set target to replace 235 kilometres outdated gas line for current fiscal year as Rs 510 million would be spent on the replacement of lines. He hoped that they would achieve the target easily. The total length of the gas pipeline across the Multan region was 15000 kilometres, he told.

Hussain Zafar said that the outdated pipeline was being replaced on priority basis in order to address the gas leakage and low pressure issues of the consumers.

