Snowfall, Rain Bring Relief To Jammu & Kashmir Residents
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 06:45 PM
Fresh snowfall and intermittent rainfall have brought relief to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Fresh snowfall and intermittent rainfall have brought relief to the residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
The upper reaches of both sides of the Line of Control in AJK and the Indian-occupied Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region have been blanketed in snow since late Tuesday, while the minimum temperature has risen by several degrees.
Reports from different parts of the state indicate that life in these areas has been partially affected, with intermittent rainfall continuing since mid-last night. The Lake City of Mirpur has experienced heavy downpours, leading to chilly weather and prompting people to don heavy winter clothing.
In the liberated territory of AJK, intermittent rains coupled with snowfall have partially affected routine life, particularly in the snow-clad Neelam and Leepa valleys where heavy snowfall and landslides have damaged roads and partially detached the areas from each other.
Meanwhile, the plains of the Indian-occupied Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar, have also received rainfall, leading to an increase in the minimum temperature. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 2.00 degrees Celsius, over one degree higher than the previous night.
The overcast conditions and the temperature change have provided much-needed relief to the residents, with the snowfall and rain bringing a sense of respite to the region.
APP/ahr/378
