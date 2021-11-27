Social security cards to be issued to over 1mln registered industrial workers, says Ansar Majeed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Ansar Majeed Khan, announced that social security cards would be issued to over one million registered industrial workers.

Provincial minister Ansar Majeed expressed these views while addressing a reception ceremony in his honour by Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) labour wing South Punjab here on Saturday.

He said that social security cards had been issued to 6,40,000 industrial workers so far and added that Punjab government has also increased marriage and death grant of the workers.

Ansar informed that the marriage grant of the social workers was enhanced to Rs one million from eight lac and death grant to six lac from five lac.

Likewise, 100 motorcycles would be provided to women industrial workers every year, the minister added.

Provincial minister said that fair price shops would be set-up at industrial organizations where over 100 labourers were working and ten percent concession would be available on basic commodities in these fair price shops.

Ansar Majeed Khan said that the contribution recovered from Employees Old Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) would be spent on only labour of Punjab.

Presdient PTI Labour wing South Punjab,Rana Masood Khan, Secretary General Abid Hussain, and district president Chuadhary Ilyas also spoke.

On this occasion, PTI labour wing South Punjab representatives from 11 districts were present.