Society of Gynecologists delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP) Lahore chapter visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Qurban Lines, here on Saturday.

The 19-member delegation included doctors, professors and gynecologists. Chief Operating Officer (COO) Muhammad Kamran Khan and Chief Technology Officer Tariq Malik briefed the delegation about various sections of the PPIC3 [Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre] for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform. COO Muhammad Kamran briefed the delegation about the women safety app and e-challan system.

The delegation was taken to various arms and functions of the authority dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Media Monitoring Centre, and the PSCA Insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre.

The delegation said that seeing the modern system of Punjab Safe Cities Authority gives a sense of security. We pay tribute to the security personnel who are always present for our safety.

The senior doctors also participated in the Authority's web tv programme.

At the end of the visit, a commemorative shield was presented to the delegation by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.