UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Society Of Gynecologists Delegation Visits PSCA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Society of Gynecologists delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :A delegation of the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP) Lahore chapter visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Qurban Lines, here on Saturday.

The 19-member delegation included doctors, professors and gynecologists. Chief Operating Officer (COO) Muhammad Kamran Khan and Chief Technology Officer Tariq Malik briefed the delegation about various sections of the PPIC3 [Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre] for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform. COO Muhammad Kamran briefed the delegation about the women safety app and e-challan system.

The delegation was taken to various arms and functions of the authority dealing in 15 Operations, Police Dispatch Unit, Media Monitoring Centre, and the PSCA Insignia Cam-surveillance Operations Management Centre.

The delegation said that seeing the modern system of Punjab Safe Cities Authority gives a sense of security. We pay tribute to the security personnel who are always present for our safety.

The senior doctors also participated in the Authority's web tv programme.

At the end of the visit, a commemorative shield was presented to the delegation by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Technology Punjab Visit Women Media TV

Recent Stories

130,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed orders construction of 16-km c ..

16 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Glad ..

29 minutes ago

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

31 minutes ago

SU to withhold salaries of employees who failed to ..

38 minutes ago

Family members protest against 'illegal detention' ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.