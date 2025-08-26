Socio-economic survey launched in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Punjab government has launched a comprehensive socio-economic survey in Sargodha, aimed at expanding access to public welfare services for citizens. This was announced by District Incharge Socio-Economic Survey, Malik Shahbaz Karamat Khokhar, on Tuesday.

According to an official spokesperson, the survey seeks to register every household in the district. The data collected will serve as the foundation for providing various free government services and support initiatives.

Malik Shahbaz explained that through this initiative, eligible families will receive financial assistance. Every citizen will be issued a health card to ensure access to healthcare services. Students will benefit from scholarship and laptop schemes, while orphan children and widows will receive special support packages.

He added that the youth will be provided with employment opportunities and loan programs, needy individuals will gain access to a free ration scheme, and senior citizens will be entitled to dedicated healthcare services following the completion of the survey.

Malik Shahbaz appealed to all citizens to cooperate with the survey teams by providing information from their CNICs and their children's B-Forms, stressing that accurate data is crucial for complete registration. He emphasized that the survey is entirely for the benefit of the public and marks an important step toward a better future for all residents of Sargodha.