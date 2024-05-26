Software Tech Park To Be Ready At ICB G-6/3 (Monday)
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training has announced that the software technology park in Islamabad College for Boys (ICB) G-6/3 will be ready on Monday.
According to the Ministry, this productive co-working space will offer free internet and electricity, with no charges for individuals and companies to set up operations.
"The facility will also feature ample space for training and conferences, fostering collaboration and innovation under one roof, where academia and industry can come together."
We will make this operational with in three weeks, it added.
