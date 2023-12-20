Open Menu

Sohrab Stresses Strengthening Of Collaboration With ILO For Pakistani Workforce Development

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, held a significant meeting with Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Gilbert Houngbo on the sidelines of the Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC) in Riyadh on Wednesday.

According to the news release here received, the discussions centered around aligning Pakistan's workforce development strategies with ILO's global standards and initiatives.

The meeting was a significant step towards fostering international collaboration to enhance the skills and employ ability of the Pakistani workforce in line with the ILO's best practices. Both parties acknowledged the importance of aligning national policies with global standards to ensure the welfare and prosperity of the workforce.

Director-General of ILO, Gilbert Houngbo implored the global community to support and create employment opportunities for Pakistani youth. Recognizing the demographic dividend that Pakistan possesses, he emphasized the need for concerted efforts to harness the potential of the youth population and provide them with quality employment prospects.

SAPM, Jawad Sohrab reaffirmed that the Government of Pakistan is committed to working closely with the International Labour Organization to implement effective strategies that benefit the Pakistani workforce.

SAPM stated that this collaboration aims to create a conducive environment for sustainable economic growth and prosperity in Pakistan.

