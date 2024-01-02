Open Menu

Solangi Grieved Over Demise Of Senior Journalist Khalid Awan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist Khalid Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of senior journalist and former sub-editor of APP Khalid Awan.

In a condolence message, the minister expressed his deep condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

Murtaza Solangi said that the journalistic services of late Khalid Awan will always be remembered.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

