Solarization Of Tank Police Offices Launched
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 02:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The district police department has initiated a solarization project to ensure uninterrupted power supply to police offices in the district.
The initiative has been taken as part of the modern policing vision of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, and District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan.
The program would help enhance the efficiency of administrative tasks, provide better facilities for staff, and improve public service delivery.
According to DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan, in the initial phase, solar panels have already been installed in certain sections of the office , while work is progressing rapidly in the remaining sections.
DPO Tank Aslam Nawaz Khan said, "This solarization process is a significant step toward a long-term energy solution and modernizing the policing system in line with current needs."
APP/slm
