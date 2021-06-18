UrduPoint.com
Soldier Embraces Martyrdom In Turbat Terrorists Attack: ISPR

Fri 18th June 2021 | 12:10 AM

Soldier embraces martyrdom in Turbat terrorists attack: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army on Thursday embraced martyrdom while thwarting a terrorists' attack on Army troops near Turbat as the terrorists targeted the troops using small arms.

The martyred soldier was identified as Naik Aqeel Abbas hailing from Chakwal district of the Punjab province, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

It said, "As a result of this cowardly act by the miscreants, a brave soldier, Naik Aqeel Abbas, resident of village Mehro Peelo, District Chakwal embraced Shahadat (martyrdom).

" A large scale area sanitization operation by FC Balochistan South to hunt the terrorists was launched, said the Armed Forces spokesperson in the statement.

It underscored that such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by anti state forces could not sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

"Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives," the ISPR said.

