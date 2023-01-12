Solid measures afoot to extend relief to flood affected people: AC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed has said that effective measures were being taken to extend relief to flood affected people.

Chairing a meeting here Thursday, he said that those who suffered losses were being duly compensated after assessing damages during a transparent survey in line with the vision of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Qaiser Khan.

In this regard, he issued instructions to the heads of all institutions to ensure attendance of their staff so that the survey of flood affected families could be completed in time.

He said the district administration distributed relief items among flood-affected people in a transparent manner in order to ensure that each genineu flood victim received relief items.

The meeting was attended by officials of the relevant departments.