UrduPoint.com

Solid Measures Afoot To Extend Relief To Flood Affected People: AC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Solid measures afoot to extend relief to flood affected people: AC

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner Farhan Ahmed has said that effective measures were being taken to extend relief to flood affected people.

Chairing a meeting here Thursday, he said that those who suffered losses were being duly compensated after assessing damages during a transparent survey in line with the vision of the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Qaiser Khan.

In this regard, he issued instructions to the heads of all institutions to ensure attendance of their staff so that the survey of flood affected families could be completed in time.

He said the district administration distributed relief items among flood-affected people in a transparent manner in order to ensure that each genineu flood victim received relief items.

The meeting was attended by officials of the relevant departments.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Flood Dera Ismail Khan All Government

Recent Stories

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notifi ..

LHC disposes of Punjab CM's plea against de-notification orders

7 minutes ago
 DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at ..

DP World and Maersk enter long-term partnership at Jebel Ali

16 minutes ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) lau ..

18 minutes ago
 Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imr ..

Sarwar claims former Army General Bajwa helped Imran Khan make govt

1 hour ago
 The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigner ..

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) ann ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba ..

Pakistan to handover chair of G-77, China to Cuba today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.