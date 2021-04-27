UrduPoint.com
Solid Waste Management Programme To Be Launched In Three Cities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch hinted launching of solid waste management programme in Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar within 15 days.

In the first phase, over 200 vehicles of solid waste management will start lifting garbage with proper disposal in allotted areas on a daily basis, the Commissioner informed while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended among others by General Manager Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas Dual CarriageWay Company Lt. Col. (Retd) Ahmed Raza Khan, Deputy Director National Highway Authority Irfan Ahmed, Deputy Director Planning and Development Hyderabad Sanaullah Rind, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Deputy Commissioner Tando Allahyar Abdul Rasheed Zardari.

The Commissioner asked the Deputy Direction National Highway Authority and General Manager Dual CarriageWay Company not to stop or charge toll tax from vehicles of solid waste management at toll plazas.

These vehicles will pass these toll plazas on a daily basis for disposal of waste at two hundred acres of land which was acquired by the administration for the purpose near Jamshoro Toll Plaza, he added.

He informed that efforts are being made to find a permanent solution regarding the disposal of the waste. In this regard, he informed that the required area will be searched out at Ganjur Takkar SITE for disposal of the waste of Hyderabad.

He asked the officers of solid waste management to start their work with immediate effect at the pattern of Karachi and remove all bottlenecks in this regard by holding meetings with the Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad.

On the occasion, Farhan Lodhi, representative of solid waste management also briefed the commissioner about the functioning regarding lifting and disposal of waste.

