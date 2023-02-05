Solidarity Day observed to support Kashmiris' just struggle

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the world on Sunday with the active participation of Pakistanis and Kashmiris in different events, rallies and walks that aimed at shaking the conscience of the World on the brutalities of New Delhi in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Pakistanis and Kashmiris on the Solidarity Day also expressed unwavering support to the people of IIOJK for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant resolutions of the United Nations.

In Pakistan, the entire nation came out on the roads to support the just and relentless struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination, reaffirming that they would continue to extend their moral, political and diplomatic support to their brothers in IIOJK in their time of distress and suffering.

People from different walks of life, including politicians, doctors, lawyers, social activists, students and others held rallies and demonstrations, while human chains were also formed across the country to infuse new spirit in the Kashmiris, who have been fighting for their freedom against brutal forces of India.

All the Pakistani missions abroad also organized seminars and photo exhibitions to draw the world's attention towards the worst form of subjugation and human rights violations, committed by India in the IIOJK.

The educational institutions also held walks, rallies and events to express strong commitment with the people of IIOJK for their decades-long struggle for their right-to-self determination through an independent, free and fair plebiscite.

Posters highlighting the plight of besieged Kashmiris were displayed across the country including airports, railways stations and national highways. The Solidarity Day also remained a top trend on social media as thousands of users of Twitter, Facebook and Instagram paid tributes to the Kashmiris' struggle.

A one-minute silence was observed across Pakistan on 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Sunday at 10:00 a.m. to pay tribute to the valiant Kashmiris for their relentless decades-long struggle against Indian oppression and support their just struggle for their right to self-determination.

The top leadership of the country and provinces reiterated their support to the Kashmiris' just cause and condemned the Indian brutalities in the IIOJK on the Solidarity Day.

President Dr Arif Alvi, in his message on the eve, said Pakistan consistently maintained that a lasting solution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was possible only in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

"Pakistan also urges the international community and organizations to take practical steps to hold India accountable for its gross and widespread human rights violations in IIOJK," he added.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that India was mistaken if it believed it could crush the iron will of the Kashmiri people.

"No amount of state terrorism, unleashed by Indian Occupation Forces, can break the will of the Kashmiris or undermine their legitimate struggle," the prime minister said in a message on observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The prime minister urged India to honour its commitments made to Pakistan, the UN and, above all, the Kashmiri people.

Paying tribute to the Kashmiris for their struggle, the prime minister said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were waging a relentless struggle of epic proportions to realise their dream of freedom from the Indian yoke.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz Sharif also visited Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with its people, and addressed a special session of its Legislative Assembly.

On Solidarity Day, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said the annual commemoration of Kashmir Day spoke volumes about Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmir cause.

He said the Kashmiri people stood their ground with courage and did not move back even an inch from their motto and ideology.

Urging India to shun its traditional policy of intransigence, he said that instead of creating hurdles, India must create a conducive atmosphere to resolve the lingering dispute through negotiations.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, in his message, said the Kashmir Solidarity Day was the symbol of an everlasting social, cultural and religious relationship between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan.

He said the government of Azad Kashmir would continue to play its constitutional role to promote Kashmir cause at the world level besides highlighting the woeful plight of the Kashmiris.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reiterated that Pakistan would continue to lend unstinted moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people until the realization of their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

"I want to remind our Kashmiri brothers and sisters that Pakistan will never sit back and watch silently while Kashmiris continue to suffer Indian atrocities. Jammu and Kashmir dispute will remain a key pillar of Pakistan's foreign policy," the foreign minister said in a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, said Pakistan reiterated its full commitment and support to the people of IIOJK.

She said Indian state terrorism continued in the IIOJK, but it could not deter Kashmiris' resolve for freedom.

The minister urged the international community to fulfil its promise of a plebiscite with Kashmiris.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira said Pakistani nation was observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday (February 5) across the world to give a strapping message of supporting the right to self-determination.

Addressing a Solidarity walk jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, he said Kashmir was a jugular vein and an integral part of Pakistan, adding the whole nation was ratifying and endorsing the Kashmir cause generation after generation.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to the great struggle of unarmed Kashmiri people and pledged that the Pakistani nation was resolutely standing by the people of Kashmir and would continue to do so. He also condemned the Indian brutalities in the IIoJK.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the purpose of observing 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' was to highlight the sacrifices of oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters to the world.

He, in his message, said that the blood of the people of Kashmir had been calling the world's human rights leaders for justice for seven decades.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan said the government and people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood by the oppressed Kashmiris of the held valley in their just struggle for self-determination.

He condemned the atrocities and human rights violations of the Indian forces against peaceful Kashmiris and demanded UN Security Council to implement its resolutions by giving right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris.

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo said the Kashmiri people were fighting for independence and their right to self-determination from the usurping occupation of India.

He said thousands of young men, children, elderly and women have sacrificed their lives in the just struggle of Kashmir.