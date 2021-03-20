Soomro prays for early recovery of Prime Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro on Saturday expressed good wishes for the Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on the day.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Privatization, the minister said that whole nation is praying to Almighty Allah for the early recovery of the Prime Minister.

The minister also called upon the masses for adopting all precautionary measures to protect themselves and their families from the pathogen.